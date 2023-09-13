When it comes to PED usage in MLB, Barry Bonds is perhaps the only more controversial player than Alex Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees third baseman was suspended for the entire 2014 season due to his PED use. Now, much more has come to light about how Rodriguez not only used performance enhancers, but the charades he played behind the scenes to avoid persecution, via ESPN's Mike Fish.

Rodriguez first admitted to using steroids to the DEA during a January meeting back in 2014. It was the first time A-Rod acknowledged that he purchased and used steroids. Furthermore, his admission helped the DEA better understand his connection to Tony Bosch, the leader of the Biogenesis PED scandal that shocked the MLB.

The former Yankees star admitted to paying $12,000 a month to Bosch for PED supplements. Rodriguez would use a middle man and pay in cash as to not get caught. He also admitted to lying to President of the Yankees Randy Levine about having any relationship with Bosch.

Alongside just Bosch, Alex Rodriguez did everything in his power to quiet the growing PED noise. He leaked documents to Yahoo Sports indicating Ryan Braun and Francisco Cervelli were involved with PEDs. He made accusations against the Yankees and Brian Cashman. His actions were referred to as a, “jihad against the MLB,” by someone close to the situation.

“He basically did everything he could to distract from his own behavior,” another source said.

At this point, Rodriguez's steroid use is no secret. However, the former star's cover-up and shady dealings have now been revealed, showing just how dark Rodriguez and MLB's PED ring truly got.