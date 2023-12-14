New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez revealed the reason why he never hit 700 home runs during his MLB career.

Alex Rodriguez played for the New York Yankees from 2004-2016 and promptly retired afterward. The Yankees star was listed as a designated hitter during the final days of his career.

Rodriguez, known for being the highest paid player at one time during his career in MLB, dropped a controversial take on the Shohei Ohtani-Dodgers contract. A trade was made between the Bronx Bombers and the Dodgers following the historic Ohtani signing.

On Wenesday, Rodriguez shifted the attention back to himself as he shared his thoughts on why he never hit the 700 mark in Major League Baseball, a take previously unheard of by many baseball fans.

Arod says 696 HR’s with the Yankees is greater than 700 with any other uniform 🐐 🔥 (Via @AROD /IG) pic.twitter.com/WQTvBPjfxR — Dugout Station (@DugoutStation) December 13, 2023

Commenters were in a salty mood after watching the ARod video.

“If he loved the Yankees so much, why did he sue them?” one fan said.

Another was more complimentary and upbeat after watching the ARod video.

Still… 4 more dingers and he would’ve had 700!! Only a couple players ever broke that mark

He should come back as a DH and hit his 4 and circle the bases and then go home. pic.twitter.com/4JuMD71DWH — Paisano (@Paisano) December 14, 2023

Rodriguez's final total was 696 home runs for his career. Leading the way above ARod were Albert Pujols, Babe Ruth, Henry Aaron and Barry Bonds.

The former Seattle Mariner and Texas Ranger Rodriguez finished his career with the Yankees sixth all-time in franchise history for most home runs. Rodriguez hit 351 homers in pinstripes, compared to 361 for Joe DiMaggio.

Lou Gehrig had 493 over the duration of his Yankees career and Mickey Mantle had 536.

Babe Ruth leads all Yankees hitters with 659 home runs in a Bronx Bombers uniform.

The current Yankees are led by Aaron Judge, the former MVP who has 257 homers in a Yankees uniform, three less than Yankees Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter's 260 career Yankees home run total.