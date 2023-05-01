The New York Yankees are off to a mediocre start to the 2023 season, going 15-14 as we enter the second month of the season. They carry with them heavy expectations this season, even if they are slightly depleted because of multiple injuries to some key players.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast that the Yankees can win with the players they have right now.

“We’re capable with everyone out there of going out and getting a W,” Boone said. “Great things are coming for us.”

The Yankees are coming off a series loss to the Texas Rangers, losing their third straight on Sunday by a score of 15-2. They are indeed hampered by some injuries, most notably Carlos Rodon and Giancarlo Stanton.

They have the fifth-worst team batting average in the MLB with .226 but do however have a top 10 pitching staff in terms of ERA with a 3.78 team ERA.

Aaron Boone has been under tons of scrutiny ever since he took the Yankees job in December 2017. He doesn’t seem to have that long of a leash this season, hence why he is urging his players to still face the noise even with a depleted roster.

Regardless of the names that are available at his disposal, a certain expectation comes with being the Yankees. The Boys from the Bronx are expected to be winners every single season. It’s not the Yankees if it’s not about winning. 2023 is no different, but the Yankees have hit some rocky times in the young season.