New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is dealing with a right hip injury. The severity of Judge’s injury remains unclear though. Aaron Boone provided a rather ominous Judge injury update on Friday, per MLB.com’s Dave Sessions.

“It doesn’t seem too serious, but that said, we still don’t have a clear picture of it yet,” Boone said. “It seems like it could be day to day, but it also could be a short [IL] stint. We’ll have to see when Dr. [Christopher] Ahmad weighs in.”

The fact that Boone said it “doesn’t seem too serious” is a promising sign. However, the Yankees manager also didn’t rule out a short IL stint.

The Yankees promoted former top prospect Jake Bauers to the MLB team on Saturday amid Aaron Judge’s uncertainty. Bauers was once a highly-regarded prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays’ farm system, but struggled at the MLB level. He’s played for the Rays, Cleveland Guardians, and Seattle Mariners in the big leagues, but owns just a lowly career slash line of .213/.307/.348 with a .655 OPS.

Bauers, 27, impressed in the Yankees’ minor league system this season though. Through 21 games in Triple-A, Bauers hit .304 with a 1.245 OPS and nine home runs. If Aaron Judge is forced to miss time, Bauers may help soften the blow.

Regardless of who helps to replace Judge, losing a star like him for any amount of time is devastating. He’s arguably the best player in the game and has carried New York’s offense over the past couple of years.

We will provide updates on Judge’s status as they are made available.