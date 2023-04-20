Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The New York Yankees have begun the 2023 MLB campaign with an 11-7 record despite a number of injuries. One player who still hasn’t suited up is prized free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon. He began the year on the IL, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave a positive update on his status, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.

‘Aaron Boone said Carlos Rodon’s test results (back) were “pretty normal”

The Yankees are anxiously awaiting the debut of Rodon, who signed a massive contract this offseason worth $162 million over six years. In 2022, he went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA with the San Francisco Giants and was with the Chicago White Sox for seven seasons prior to that.

Giancarlo Stanton also headed to the IL recently, and Harrison Bader is still working his way back, as well as Josh Donaldson.

The full list of injured Yankees is a long one that includes Luis Severino and Frankie Montas as well, yet this team has still managed to hang around in the first month of the season.

The Yankees could field a pretty damn good team with all the players they currently have on the injured list… -Giancarlo Stanton

-Luis Severino

-Carlos Rodon

-Harrison Bader

-Jonathan Loaisiga

-Lou Trivino

-Scott Effross

-Frankie Montas

-Tommy Kahnle

-Luis Gil — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 19, 2023

While Boone’s update on Rodon is positive, there is still no timetable as of yet for when he will make his Yankees debut, but all signs point to him trotting out to the mound sooner rather than later.

The Yankees were hoping Rodon would return sooner than this, but another issue forced him to miss more time. Nonetheless, Aaron Boone’s positive update should have Yankees fans and Rodon himself feeling optimistic about a return to the mound in the near future.