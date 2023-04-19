Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is reportedly taking at-bats amid his rehab from a hamstring injury. However, Aaron Boone said Donaldson is still dealing with hamstring tightness, per Bryan Hoch.

“Josh Donaldson had three at-bats at Somerset but he is still experiencing tightness in his hamstring. Aaron Boone said he’s ‘not all the way where he needs to be,'” Hoch wrote on Twitter.

The Yankees early season injury problems haven’t been a secret. New York’s rotation has been decimated by injuries, while position players such as Giancarlo Stanton are also on the IL. Although Donaldson isn’t the same player that he once was, every bit of depth is important for this Yankees ball club.

The fact that he’s taking at-bats already is a promising sign. A recent report stated that Donaldson may get the green light to return on Wednesday. Given this latest update from Boone though, Donaldson being activated today appears to be unlikely. The Yankees may opt for the veteran third baseman to continue his rehab assignment as a result.

The Yankees currently hold a 10-7 record, which is impressive when considering their injury woes in 2023. New York was most recently defeated by Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, so the Bronx Bombers will aim to jump back into the win column on Wednesday. Barring a surprising late activation, the Yankees will try to defeat the Angels without Donaldson.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Josh Donaldson as they are made available.