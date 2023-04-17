Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The New York Yankees’ injury woes just got a whole lot worse. Star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain, is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with the injury, according to The Athletic.

Stanton was removed from the Yankees’ 6-1 Saturday win over the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning after he smacked a two-run double.

The move seemed to be a precautionary one at the time, but clarity soon emerged on Stanton’s status the following day when he was absent from Sunday’s lineup, with murmurs of an injury from Yankees beat writers making the rounds.

Sure enough, Stanton found himself placed on the injured list later that day.

Unfortunately, lower-body injuries are nothing new for the slugging Yankees outfielder, who has missed time due to hamstring, quad, knee and Achilles ailments since the 2019 season.

During that time period, he’s missed over 200 games due to injury.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stanton, 33, has posted a .839 OPS in six seasons in the Bronx.

He had enjoyed a fast start to the 2023 season, posting a .854 OPS with four home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored.

Now, the Yankees, who are already without key contributors such as ace left-hander Carlos Rodon, fellow starter Luis Severino and the likes of Josh Donaldson and Harrison Bader, will have to replace a huge chunk of their production in the middle of the order with Stanton sidelined.

Besides reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge and sneaky find Franchy Cordero, this Yankees outfield has plenty of question marks.

New York has gotten little production out of the likes of much-maligned veteran Aaron Hicks, as well as Oswaldo Cabrera and Willie Calhoun.

Someone will need to step up after Stanton’s injury.