The New York Yankees signed Marcus Stroman in an effort to amplify their pitching rotation. But recently, Stroman hasn't lived up to his billing.

Because of this, manager Aaron Boone has decided to move the right-hander's next start until Sunday, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post. He will be pitching on eight days rest as the Yankees manager wants Stroman to focus on his mechanics.

In his last outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, Stroman lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs. The start prior, against the Boston Red Sox, the righty lasted just 3.1, allowing five hits and three runs. Stroman has allowed five or more runs the same amount (three) of times he has allowed two or less runs in his past 10 starts.

Overall, his cold streak has led to a 6.87 ERA over his last eight games. Stroman now carries a 7-6 record with a 4.10 ERA and a 86/49 K/BB ratio.

Aaron Boone still believes in Marcus Stroman despite these struggles. The Yankees signed him to a two-year, $37 million contract for a reason. Stroman is a two-time All-Star with a career 84-82 record, 3.69 ERA and 1,177/425 K/BB ratio.

Moving back his start just gives him more time to work on his arsenal. Clearly something has gone wrong over his last number of starts. Come Sunday, Boone is looking for Stroman to be refreshed, recharged and ready to help lead the Yankees into the postseason.

State of Yankees' pitching staff

New York has dealt with injuries to their pitching rotation throughout the season. While Gerrit Cole has made his return, players such as Cody Poteet and Clarke Schmidt remain on the injured list. Despite this, the Yankees rank fourth in MLB with their 3.70 ERA. Their .230 batting average against ranks second.

The Yankees have surprisingly been led by Lucas Gil, whose 3.20 ERA is second on the team among starting pitchers behind Schmidt. Alongside his ERA, Gil holds a 11-5 record and a 132/53 K/BB ratio.

Carlos Rodon leads the team in wins with 12. His 137/38 K/BB ratio is impressive, but New York will want him to improve on his 4.37 ERA. The same goes for Nestor Cortes, who 122/28 K/BB ratio and a 4.16 ERA. Cole has only made eight starts this season, but he holds a 5.09 ERA.

Across the board the Yankees could look to see some improvements from their pitching staff. But Marcus Stroman's recent struggles have brought him to the front of the line. Perhaps if this technique works with Stroman, Aaron Boone will have to try it out with other struggling New York pitchers.