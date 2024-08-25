When Juan Soto hit his solo home run in the seventh inning of the New York Yankees' 10-3 win against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, it was nice to give the team some breathing room with a 5-3 lead, but few expected that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton would tack on with solo shots of their own, going back-to-back-to-back to make the Yankees' lead 7-3. Soto, along with Alex Verdugo, could not get enough after Stanton's blast went over the center field wall.

Soto hit a towering shot to the right field bleachers off of Jeff Criswell of the Rockies, and then on the very next pitch, Aaron Judge hit his second home run of the game and 51st of the season just over the right field wall to make it 6-3. In the next at-bat against Jeff Criswell, Giancarlo Stanton took two balls to get to a 2-0 count, and then smacked the first pitch he saw to Monument Park. As mentioned before, Soto and Verdugo were loving it.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge eyeing history again

As mentioned before, Judge hit his 50th and 51st home runs in the game, and he is making run at breaking his own American League home run record, which was set at 62 in 2022. What is even more bizarre is that Judge is overall a better hitter this season than in his incredible 2022 season as well, his average is much higher, as well as his slugging percentage.

With Sunday's performance, Judge raised his OPS on the season to 1.201 on the season, which is just incredible, considering how much he struggled for his standard in the month of April.

The Yankees will maintain their slim lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East heading into Monday. Depending on the outcome of the Orioles' game against the Houston Astros on Sunday, the lead will be 0.5 or 1.5 games.