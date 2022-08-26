The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu.

One of their players that is yet to appear on the field is center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was acquired by the Yankees in the Jordan Montgomery trade while the outfielder was injured. The team is banking on Bader’s eventual return to bolster their defense. Based on Aaron Boone’s recent update, that may come sooner than later. (via NJ.com)

“Bader has been ramping up his rehabbing this week. He’s resumed running and was going at about 85% percent on Wednesday. According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Bader ‘felt really good during that.’ Added Boone, ‘he probably in the next couple of days will start to throw a little bit and hit a little bit. Then hopefully it’ll move pretty quickly.'”

Bader will help stabilize an outfield rotation that has been lacking in the last few weeks. Triple-A call-up Oswaldo Cabrera has done a tremendous job filling in for the injured Yankees players. A consequence of that, though, is Aaron Judge moving to center field instead of his usual post in the right field.

Once Harrison Bader returns to the active roster, the former Cardinals outfielder will most likely take over the center field for the Yankees. That will allow Judge to return to his usual chambers in right field. The looming return of Matt Carpenter will also help turn the outfield into a dangerous place for the Yankees.