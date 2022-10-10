Aaron Boone reveals potential Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton MLB Playoffs plan

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton could be an outfield option “later in the postseason,” per Bryan Hoch.

Stanton has been mostly limited to DH duties this year. He said that he has yet to start taking fly balls, but has been moving around in the outfield. The fact of the matter is that Giancarlo Stanton’s chances of playing outfield don’t bode well if he has yet to take fly balls. The Yankees would be better-suited to keep DH’ing him at this point.

Defense plays a major role during the MLB Playoffs. And if Giancarlo Stanton isn’t the Yankees’ best defensive option in the outfield, there is no reason to play him there.

Defense will be especially important in the Yankees’ ALDS matchup with the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland doesn’t feature much in the way of power on offense, but they put the ball in play at a high rate. As a result, the Guardians tend to force opposing defenses into making costly mistakes. If New York wants to avoid an upset they will go with their best all-around defense.

Giancarlo Stanton’s offensive MLB playoff performance will be crucial for the Yankees. New York needs someone other than Aaron judge to get things going at the plate. Stanton will be able to focus strictly on hitting at the DH position. And with the Guardians set to roll out impressive pitchers such as Cal Quantrill, Shane Bieber, and Triston McKenzie in the ALDS, the Yankees will need to produce all of the offense they can muster.