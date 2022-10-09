Yankees’ ALDS game times vs. Guardians, announced

The New York Yankees are facing the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series (ALDS) in the upcoming week, and their MLB playoffs schedule is quite set.

Game 1 of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS starts on Tuesday, with Game 2 scheduled for Thursday. However, the start time for the opener may vary depending on who wins the crucial Game 3 in the Wild Card series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres.

According to Mandy Bell of MLB.com, New York and Cleveland’s Tuesday showdown would start at 6:38 PM ET if the Mets win. If it’s the Padres who emerge victorious, the contest will be adjusted almost an hour later to 7:37 PM ET.

Thursday’s Game 2 between the Yankees and Guardians won’t be affected, as it will be played at 7:37 PM ET regardless of who wins the Mets-Padres do-or-die meeting.

The Yankees were rewarded with a bye through the Wild Card round after securing the second-best record in the American League with 99 wins and 63 losses. They now head to the ALDS with high expectations, especially with AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge at his peak.

Judge is fresh from setting the AL record for most home runs in a single season with 62, so all eyes will be on him to see if he can keep his hot stretch burning to break the Yankees’ World Series drought. The 13-year wait has been the longest for New York fans in the past 100 years, so there is naturally high hopes for the team this time.

Fortunately, the Yankees are set to start their 2022 MLB playoffs campaign really soon.