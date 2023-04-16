Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is headed to the injured list. Just a couple of hours before Sunday afternoon’s game with the Minnesota Twins, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that Stanton suffered a hamstring injury.

Giancarlo Stanton’s injury occurred in the Yankees’ 6-1 win over the Twins Saturday afternoon. Stanton hurt his hamstring while pulling into second base during a two-RBI double in the seventh inning. The Yankees’ designated hitter will undergo an MRI Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

“Let’s see what the MRI says,” Boone told the media Sunday morning when asked if Stanton’s IL stint might be a lengthy one. “He was moving around OK after the game, but he definitely felt like before even getting the MRI that it was an IL stint. So we’ll see what we got today.”

Aaron Boone on Giancarlo Stanton being sent to the IL after hurting his hamstring yesterday. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/8ZTHHZWT4n — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) April 16, 2023

Stanton’s Yankees career has been highlighted by injuries. Since being traded to New York ahead of the 2018 MLB season, Stanton has missed at least 32% of the team’s games in three of five seasons. Stanton missed 52 games a season ago.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stanton has played in 13 of the Yankees’ 15 games to start the 2023 campaign. The former NL MVP is hitting .269/.296/.558 with four home runs. His 11 RBI are tied for a team-high with outfielder Franchy Cordero.

The Yankees have sustained several key injuries in the early going. Third baseman Josh Donaldson is also on the IL with a hamstring injury. Center field Harrison Bader has yet to make his season debut because of an oblique injury. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, the Yankees’ biggest offseason acquisition, might not make his New York debut until May.

The Yankees have a 9-6 record to start the season. New York had won every series to start the year before the Twins took the first two games of their four-game set Thursday and Friday.

Infielder Oswald Pereza replaced Stanton on the Yankees’ roster.