Things just keep getting worse for the New York Yankees. Their record is now below .500 with less than two months left in the regular season. Aaron Boone's squad is anything but a bunch of savages in that box.

Most teams aren’t worried or surprised to be below .500 at this point in the season. The Yankees, though, are not like most teams. They are held to a higher standard because of their history and star-studded team. Something has to change.

Boone isn’t admitting defeat on the season just yet. He mentioned that there have been teams who surprise the baseball world to make the postseason and that there is still time left to make up the deficit in the standings, according to Charles Odum of the Associated Press.

“The game is still littered with examples of teams going on unlikely runs,” Boone said, via AP. “I get it looks bleak and I don’t want to even suggest that we’re in a position to even talk about a streak like that. We’ve got to fix our own house and get going. But there’s a lot of season left, too, and we’ve got to look at it that way.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

It's not surprising that Boone isn’t adopting a tone of sadness and misery despite his team's disappointment. It helps no one on the Yankees for the manager to be mopey and bent out of shape. And, truthfully, it's not over. The Yankees are 6.5 games back from a Wild Card spot — a solid gap but not one that’s nearly impossible to make up.

But, of course, the likelihood is that the Yankees do miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It's very possible that they finish the year with a losing record for the first time since 1992.

Aaron Judge's toe injury left the Yankees' offense bare, as just about every player has underperformed, suffered an injury or both. Gerrit Cole has been great and maintained his health but New York's pitching rotation has been thrown out of whack by injuries to Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon.

Judge shares Boone's optimism in the Yankees, saying that they just need to string together some wins in order to get right back into it. Whether they can do that remains to be seen.