The New York Yankees are sliding into disaster territory with their latest loss, a shutout at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. But slugger Aaron Judgeisn't ready to give up on the team just yet, and has a plan for the Bronx Bombers to get back into it with only 40 games remaining.

They just completed a nine game road trip, and brought home a miserable 2-7 record that has plummeted them below .500. This is the first time the Yankees have been under .500 this late in a season since 1995, a time when nine active players weren't even born yet. Judge acknowledged the atrocious record, but is still trying to stay positive after another blowout.

“We've got work to do, we have an off day coming up, time to reset and get back to it,” Judge told reporters per Jomboy's Talkin' Yanks.

The Yankees were shut out by the Braves in back-to-back games, the first time that has happened in exactly a year, when the Red Sox and Rays held them scoreless two days in a row last August. They will have to put the five game losing skid behind them and focus on the road ahead, and Judge thinks he has the formula to get back in the fight.

“We're just a couple streaks away from being right where we want to be,” Judge explained. “Just like skip said all year it's right in front of us, so we have to go out there and take it.”

The Yankees are now 6.5 games back in the AL wildcard race, and fading fast. Fangraphs has given them a 2.5% chance of making the playoffs at this late stage, a massive collapse from the nearly 81% probability that they opened the season with as division favorites. While there is still time remaining, the Yankees are in desperate need of a winning streak, and can exercise their demons against the rival Red Sox in a three game home series this weekend.