New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon made his second rehab start with the Somerset Patriots on Sunday, pitching four scoreless innings and striking out four, and his comments after the game should excite Yankees fans regarding his debut for the team.

“Today was really good, I feel like that was pretty close to normal,” Carlos Rodon said, via the Somerset Patriots. “I feel ready. That's a decision we have to talk about, where I fall into the rotation and where they schedule it.”

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón spoke about his second rehab outing with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. Rodón pitched 4 scoreless innings and struck out 4. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/DbTzUbM2oJ — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 25, 2023

Rodon is scheduled to make one more rehab start, then he will likely make his debut for Aaron Boone's Yankees. The likely date for a return to MLB is in early July when the Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles in a series at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees could use Rodon back, as if he pitches to his capability, he would be another ace-like pitcher to pair with Gerrit Cole. With Aaron Judge out for an extended period, Rodon's return would make a big impact.

During the outing, Rodon dealt with some longer periods of interrupted play, including some rain. Rodon said he felt like he could have pitched in the fifth inning as well. He admitted he had to contain himself a bit, and he said he feels he will have to do that when he returns to the mound in MLB.

“I have a feeling when I step on a mound in a big league stadium it'll be plus two or three on the velo, and I'll kind of have to contain myself,” Rodon said, via the Somerset Patriots. “Today I was trying to contain myself and stick in the zone with heaters. That first I ran a little hot, like a little heavy with the heater, little harder, and then I kind of backed off, especially after that longer inning with the rain.”

With the Yankees battling with a bunch of teams in the wild card hunt, Rodon's return will be highly-anticipated for Aaron Boone and the team.