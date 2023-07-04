It was a matter of time before Baltimore Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks got some measure of revenge against his former team, the New York Yankees. Hicks, who became a popular punching bag for the rabid Yankees fanbase, on Monday made his return to Yankee Stadium for the first time since being designated for assignment by the club back in May.

In a classy gesture, the Yankees played a tribute video to Hicks– but fans booed the Orioles outfielder mercilessly while it was being played. It seems that Hicks took that personally, as he belted a solo home run in the fifth inning of Tuesday's game. The fans then, predictably, booed him thunderously as he rounded the bases.

The Aaron Hicks homer was inevitable pic.twitter.com/lYatEFjSZS — ZT🗽 (@NY_EvilEmpire) July 4, 2023

Hicks was once in Yankees fans' good graces, but his performance steadily declined after he inked a $70 million contract with New York back in 2019.

Injuries certainly played a part, but Hicks hit rock bottom as a professional hitter in 2023, posting a career-worst .542 OPS in 28 games with the Bronx Bombers.

But the Orioles, who scooped Hicks up off waivers a week after his Yankees exit, have been a breath of fresh air.

The 33-year-old has looked like a new man in Baltimore to the tune of an .838 OPS in 27 games played. Oh, and a home run against his former team in his former team's building.

That dinger had to feel good for Hicks, who has been through the ringer with Yankees fans.

It's not likely that New York fans will ever forget how badly the final few years of Hicks' tenure went. And Hicks likely won't ever forget the treatment he got from the fans.