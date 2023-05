Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Yankees made an interesting trade on Friday, acquiring OF Greg Allen from the Boston Red Sox. The deal makes more sense now though, as the Yankees announced Saturday that OF Aaron Hicks has been designated for assignment.

Hicks still has two and a half years remaining on his contract, per Bob Nightengale. His continued struggles forced New York’s hand in the end, leading to this decision.

More to come on this story.