The New York Yankees are still trying to figure out their plans for the starting left field position in 2023. According to the New York Post, Brian Cashman has floated the idea of putting Aaron Hicks back out there this season after an abysmal campaign from the veteran switch-hitter last year. Much to the chagrin of Yankees fans, Cashman suggested that Hicks could end up being the Yankees’ Opening Day starter at left field, as their efforts to find a quality starter at the position have thus far been futile.

Via the NY Post:

“I suspect he [Hicks] will be the guy that emerges [in left field] because he is still really talented and everything is there,” said Cashman during a Sirius XM radio interview.

“Hopefully we can get the Aaron Hicks we know is in there back as a consistent player for us.”

The Yankees had previously been linked to a possible trade for disgruntled Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, for whom the asking price was ultimately too high. Twins outfielder Max Kepler has been floated as another possible solution, too.

The Yankees could also look in-house and roll with Hicks or one of their younger outfield talents in Estevan Florial or the ever-versatile Oswaldo Cabrera.

Aaron Hicks’ struggles were clear to see last season, and he quickly found himself out of favor with Yankees fans. The fanbase surely won’t be pleased to hear the organization is considering utilizing Hicks in such a key role again next season.

In 2022, Hicks slashed .216/.330/.313 with eight home runs, 40 RBI, 62 walks, and 109 strikeouts across 130 games and was a frequent recipient of boo birds from the fanbase.