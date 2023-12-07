Aaron Judge shared his thoughts on the New York Yankees recent acquisition of star Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres

The New York Yankees acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade on Wednesday. Fans are excited, but how does Yankees Captain Aaron Judge feel about the deal?

“I’m excited, we gave up quite a few pieces to get him, but he’s a generational talent,” Judge said of the Soto trade, via FOX 5's Good Day New York with Rosanna Scotto and Bianca Peters. “His track record, his stats speak for themselves. I think everybody in the Yankee universe is pretty excited to have him on board.”

Soto will be a free agent after the 2024 season. There is a chance he could leave in MLB free agency next offseason. Making this trade presented risk.

With that said, the ball club is fresh off a disappointing 2023 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs. New York needed a major upgrade and Juan Soto is the perfect fit for this team. The Yankees entered the offseason needing both left-handed and outfield help, and Soto obviously fills those voids.

Yankees' 2024 season outlook

Judge also commented on the Yankees' upcoming 2024 season after the Juan Soto trade, via FOX 5 as well.

“We’re excited. We made some big moves the past couple days,” Judge said. “Looking forward to making a couple more. But, it’s going to be a fun season for Yankee fans.”

Judge hinted that the Yankees will make more moves. Perhaps New York will sign a star free agent or two. The Yankees have been rumored to be interested in upgrading the starting rotation.

Regardless of what other moves the Yankees make this offseason, fans will be excited for 2024 following the Juan Soto trade. New York should have a good chance of rebounding during the '24 season with Judge, Soto, and Gerrit Cole leading the charge.