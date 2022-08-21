Tensions flared during the New York Yankees’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday after starting pitcher Alek Manaoh hit Aaron Judge with a pitch. Yankees players were fuming after Manoah lost control of a sinker that ran up and in and clipped Judge. The Yankees star managed to settle his team down, though for a moment it looked as if a full-on brawl was on the verge of breaking out between the Yanks and Jays. After the game, Judge opened up on the incident and his actions that deescalated the situation and prevented things from getting ugly, via Erik Boland of Newsday.

Aaron Judge on why he deescalated things after getting hit: "Just knowing the situation. It’s a close game. At first you’re pissed, and I was pissed, but I didn’t need anybody else getting thrown out for me getting hit. I was just kind of moving on to the next play." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) August 21, 2022

When asked why Judge took it upon himself to calm his teammates down and ensure the benches didn’t clear, the AL MVP favorite had a mature response.

Among the Yankees who took exception to the bean ball that hit Judge was Gerrit Cole. Cole was seen being restrained by a member of the Yankees’ coaching staff after he jumped over the dugout railing while shouting at Manoah. Cole was clearly fuming, but Judge managed to help calm him down and make sure none of his teammates got into any trouble as a result of the HBP.

It was a smart decision from Aaron Judge to take matters into his own hands, as he kept the team focused en route to a critical 4-2 win. While he was rightfully annoyed after getting plunked by Manoah, he and the Blue Jays starter appeared to come to an understanding after a brief discussion in the moments following the incident.