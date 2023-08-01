It's another day for New York Yankees fans to mourn the sad state of their offense. Just after striking out a total of 18 times in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees were fanned a dozen times in a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays in a series opener in the Bronx Monday night.

With another putrid performance at the plate, the Yankees just reached a low point the franchise had never seen before, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“The Yankees lineup has 30 strikeouts over their last 2 games, their most in a 2-game span in franchise history.”

Even with Aaron Judge returning to the lineup after sitting out the series finale versus the Orioles, the Yankees' offense still looked lifeless against Tampa Bay. Judge struck out once, though, he managed to draw three walks. Meanwhile, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, and Jake Bauers each struck out twice.

Since the All-Star break, the Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the entire big leagues, batting just .219 with a .666 OPS during that timeframe.

Making things worse for the Yankees is their floundering pitching. Luis Severino got tagged doe nine earned runs on 10 hits in the Baltimore game, while Jhony Brito allowed five earned runs on six hits in 4.0 innings of action on the mound in the loss to the Yankees' loss to the Rays to begin the week.

New York hopes to find its groove on offense at last this Tuesday in the second leg of the series versus the Rays.