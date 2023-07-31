There was nothing to smile about for the New York Yankees on Sunday, as they got dominated on the mound and at the plate by the Baltimore Orioles in a 9-3 loss on the road. Without Aaron Judge on the lineup for the series finale at Camden Yards, the Yankees' offense looked lifeless again, as further underscored by the fact that the Orioles recorded a total of 18 punchouts in the game.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“The Yankees struck out 18 times against the Orioles on Sunday. That's their most strikeouts in a game vs Baltimore in series history. The teams first met in 1903.”

Jake Bauers and Giancarlo Stanton struck out a combined six times. Anthony Rizzo had the worst night of them all, as he went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Judge was not part of the lineup, with the Yankees seemingly taking a careful approach with the reigning American League Most Valuable Player, who had just returned to active duty after a long absence due to injury. Judge played in the first two games of the Orioles series and had just gone 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs in the Yankees' 8-3 victory over Baltimore on Saturday before missing the third game.

The Yankees were no better on the mound on Sunday, with starter Luis Severino getting tagged for seven earned runs in just 3.1 innings of action.

With their latest loss, the Yankees are now 55-50 and nine games out of first place in the AL East division.

The Bronx Bombers will next host the Tampa Bay Rays for a start of a new series this Monday.