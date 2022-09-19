Aaron Judge gets real on historic home run record chase

Aaron Judge is inching closer and closer to achieving baseball immortality. The New York Yankees hitter is in the midst of potentially breaking a couple of franchise and league records. After an impressive outing on Sunday, Judge is one home run away from the magic 60 number, and three more HRs from tying the American League record of 62.

So, how has the home run record hype affected Aaron Judge’s mentality? Apparently, it’s barely even on his mind. After Sunday’s 2-HR game from him, the Yankees star said that it’s easy for him to keep his focus, since he wants to win games. If that means hitting dingers out of the park, then that’s exactly what Judge will do. (via NJ.com)

“If I’m out there, my focus is to win a game. Numbers are just numbers. I’m focused on doing what I can to be a good teammate and help the team win. If that means hitting a homer, then it means hitting a homer.”

Aaron Judge has been absolutely unreal for the Yankees this season. He’s been the American League MVP front-runner for a good reason: he’s dropping bombs every game like it’s nothing. Without him, New York would not be in the position that they are in today.

Despite Judge’s heroics, though, the Yankees have been struggling big-time in the last few months. Injuries and inconsistencies have plagued the roster from top to bottom. With the season coming to a close, the team will need Judge to help them retain their spot on top of the AL East.