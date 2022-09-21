New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could make it rain cash for the fans who’ll be attending his next few games.

Judge is on the cusp of history as he is right on the doorstep of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Not only that, but his 60th HR ball–which he hit on Tuesday in their epic win against the Pittsburgh Pirates–as well as his 62nd (should he achieve it) could rake in millions in dollars.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, his upcoming home run balls could be worth up to $20 million in total.

Collecting sports memorabilia has grown in popularity in recent years, and considering the history that Aaron Judge’s upcoming home runs would have, it’s not surprising why they are predicted to fetch a lot of money.

His 60th homer tied Babe Ruth’s personal record. The Sultan of Swat made the then-Major League record in 1927, so that is pretty significant in itself. As mentioned, his 61st would tie the current AL record by Maris, while his second could be the most valuable among the three as it would set a new feat.

A lot of Yankees fans are expected to attend the upcoming games of the New York franchise in a bid to get their hands on those balls. And sure enough, a lot of eyes will be on Judge in hopes he’ll make history.