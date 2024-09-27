New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has now hit a home run in five consecutive games following his blast on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge is finding his rhythm at the perfect time with the postseason set to begin soon.

He became the first player in Yankees history with multiple streaks of five home runs in his career, per Sarah Langs of MLB.

Judge's home run sparked no shortage of reaction on X, formerly Twitter.

“58 bombs 5 games in a row AL MVP and all-time great Aaron Judge,” Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports wrote.

“Aaron Judge is the best player in baseball. There’s a guy in the NL who had a pretty great year, too. It's MVP-type stuff, but not quite Judgian. Much respect to Francisco Lindor, nonetheless,” Joe Randazzo shared.

“No. 58 for Aaron Judge lands in the Orioles' bullpen. Yankees lead 9-0. He is unstoppable. Fifth consecutive game he's homered. MVP chants are raining down in the Bronx,” Chris Kirschner of The Athletic added.

“Aspire to be as good at literally anything in your entire existence as Aaron Judge is at the sport of baseball,” Bronx Bomber Ball wrote.

Yankees fans dreaming of World Series as Aaron Judge leads the way

The Yankees have enough pitching to find success in the postseason. Offense was a question mark in 2023, but the lineup has turned a corner in 2024 with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto leading the way.

The Yankees are looking to win their first World Series since 2009. For many teams, that drought wouldn't feel too long. For a franchise that has won 27 World Series titles, though, the drought feels like an eternity.

Perhaps 2024 will be the Yankees' season. However, they will face plenty of quality competition in the postseason. And even if they reach the Fall Classic, they will likely end up playing a juggernaut such as the Los Angeles Dodgers or Philadelphia Phillies. Nevertheless, Yankees fans are confident in the ball club.