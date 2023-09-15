Although a lot has changed in the Bronx this year, Aaron Judge can still lead the New York Yankees to victory. Unfortunately, nowadays, his heroics come in pursuit of fourth place in the American League East, instead of an AL Pennant.

Fans have had to alter their expectations throughout the season, to the point where a September four-game series with once hated rival, the Boston Red Sox, carries no real significance. Unless you count the pressure on both of these big-market franchises to avoid the division cellar.

Still, when Judge launched a grand slam in the second inning to give the Yankees control in the second game of a Thursday doubleheader, there was likely at least a vestige of the old Pinstripes pride beaming through this fed-up fan base. The 2021 AL MVP did not take the clutch swing for granted after enduring a long dry spell at the plate.

“It was big time,” Judge said after New York's 8-5 win, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “I had a couple of opportunities the past couple of days to get some runs in and hadn’t come through. I just got in a good count; that’s what the name of the game is. Get in a good count, get some good pitches to hit and hopefully you don’t miss them.”

The home run was the slugger's first hit of the series after he went ice cold this week (his batting average has plummeted since he returned from injury). Of course, it would have been nicer had the 74-73 Yankees been fighting for a postseason spot, as per usual.

Taking three of four in Boston will have to suffice. If nothing else, a late-season power barrage by Aaron Judge (currently has 32 home runs) should at least keep fans watching this disappointing campaign.