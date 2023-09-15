It would take a minor miracle for the New York Yankees to make the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Yankees are 7.5 games out of the final AL wild-card spot with 15 games left on the schedule. Aaron Judge is well aware that the odds are against New York, but it won't stop him from trying to do the near-impossible.

Judge hit a grand slam at Fenway Park Thursday night igniting the Yankees' 8-5 win over the Red Sox. New York took three out of four games from Boston, putting the AL East rivals in a tie in the wild-card race. Judge is trying not to worry about the Yankees' place in the standings.

“We’ve just got to keep stacking up wins and taking it one day at a time. That’s all we can do,” Judge said, via MLB.com. “We can’t really look at anything else besides who we’re playing the next game, take care of business and then move on to the next one. Taking three out of four here was great, and we’ve got a big series coming up in Pittsburgh.”

At the very least, the Yankees have a chance to make the wild-card race somewhat interesting. New York will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series this weekend. The Pirates are nine games under .500 and a team that the Yankees can conceivably sweep. The Seattle Mariners own the last wild-card spot. Seattle is set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team that's liable to sweep any series.

After visiting Pittsburgh, the Yankees will host the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game set. The Blue Jays are 1.5 games behind the Mariners.

It's wishful thinking to believe that the Yankees will put pressure on the teams in front of them. Judge's grand slam was his first home run in 12 days. New York continues to be devastated by injuries. The rotation is hardly recognizable from earlier this summer. Jasson Dominguez was lost for the season just about as quickly as he burst onto the scene with a record-setting start to his Yankees career.

New York is such a long shot to make the postseason that FanDuel Sports doesn't even offer Yankees' playoff odds.