The New York Yankees just finished up a solid homestand, going 4-2 against the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers, but outfielder Aaron Judge came out with an ominous answer to questions regarding his toe injury, which is now revealed as a torn ligament in his right big toe.

“I can't make any promises,” Aaron Judge said, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “I wish I had an answer.”

This has been a consistent theme regarding Judge's injury. Whether it is manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman, or Judge himself, no one has a timeline for his potential return. Judge still does expect to be back this season, and so does Aaron Boone. Brian Cashman certainly hopes that is the case. The lack of a timeline seems to be throwing everyone for a loop, but Judge does not fear missing the remainder of the season.

“That's obvious, I expect to be back,” Judge said, via Heyman. “I'm going to do everything I can to put myself in that position.”

Some have compared Judge's toe injury to turf toe, which is common in the NFL, and is something that Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins suffered from this season. However, Judge says there is a difference between turf toe and what he is dealing with.

“What's tough is people compare it to turf toe in the NFL, which is usually six weeks, six to eight weeks. But this is different than turf toe,” Judge said, via Heyman. “Turf toe is more underneath the ligament. This is on the side. So you never know.”

The good news, according to Heyman, is that Judge calling it a tear for the first time on Saturday, while the Yankees called it a sprain, does not change anything. A ligament sprain is a ligament tear, according to Heyman.

That should comfort some Yankees fans. The team has a lot of series coming up in the next couple of weeks against bad teams like the Athletics, Cardinals, Rockies. The hope is the team takes advantage of the schedule, then Judge returns for a stretch run.