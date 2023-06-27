Aaron Judge maybe injured right now, but last season, Judge made a bold decision to bet on himself. The powerhouse slugger for the New York Yankees turned down multiple contract extensions offered before and during the season last year. Instead, he chose to let his performance speak for itself, confident that it would increase his value. And he was right. After smashing a record-breaking 62 home runs in a single season, both an American League and Yankees franchise record, Judge patiently waited for the new offers to pour in.

His exceptional performance not only earned him his first American League MVP award but also significantly boosted his potential contract value. Throughout the season, Judge kept both Yankees fans and management on edge, even entertaining an offer from the San Diego Padres after the season for a staggering 12-year, $400 million deal. Ultimately, Judge settled for a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees in December.

Aaron Judge is the Yankees

Judge, currently 31-years-old, will be 39 when his contract with the Yankees expires. This raises an important question: How many players have maintained their high productivity in their mid-to-late 30s, especially with a salary of $40 million per year like Judge's? The answer is none. The Los Angeles Angels are still likely regretting their 10-year, $240 million deal with Albert Pujols over a decade ago, which led to his eventual mid-season release from the team in 2021.

While it was difficult for the Yankees to say no to Judge, in hindsight, they probably should have. There is no denying that Judge is the driving force behind the Yankees' success. Since his arrival, he has been a spark for the franchise, revitalizing it after the departure of Derek Jeter. Judge is the heartbeat of this current Yankees club, and their performance is directly tied to his presence in the lineup. The statistics speak for themselves, as shown by the numbers from StateMuse:

With Judge Without Judge Record: 30-19 Record: 13-16 AVG: .240 AVG: 2.08 SLG: .432 SLG: .365 Runs: 244 Runs: 95

These figures are astounding. While it is difficult to argue against the Yankees' decision to offer Judge a substantial long-term contract, their worst fears are now coming true with his latest stint on the injured list.

Yankees are being discreet with Aaron Judge's injury

Judge is currently on the injured list for the second time this season, with his latest appearance beginning on June 4. The injury occurred when he collided with the outfield wall while chasing a fly ball at Dodger Stadium. What is even more concerning is the lack of transparency from the Yankees regarding his injury. It was left to Judge himself to disclose the diagnosis of the torn ligament in his right toe, with no specific timeline provided for his return.

Given Judge's heavy reliance on his right toe as a right-handed hitter, this injury is extremely worrisome, as noted by Fox Sports analyst Jake Mintz.

“Judge is incredibly reliant on his right toe,” Mintz wrote. “The pivot point in his rear foot, for transitioning his power and force from the ground forward towards the baseball. That the all-world slugger is still unable to walk, let alone run, without pain is a particularly bad sign for a team that ranks dead last in MLB in runs scored since Judge went out.”

At this point, Judge is unable to walk, let alone run. The question now is how long it will take for the Yankees and Judge to address this issue seriously and acknowledge the possibility of a season without their star outfielder?

The Yankees worst nightmare

This situation is the Yankees' worst nightmare. They have invested everything in Judge – he is the face of the franchise after being awarded the esteemed captain's title. After his record-breaking season last year, Judge essentially backed the team into a corner, challenging them with the question, What are you going to do now?

The Yankees were left with two choices: either sign Judge and be accountable to the fans or face the consequences of watching him unleash his power against them. They chose the former, albeit possibly reluctantly, fully aware that Judge is the team's superstar and the core of their success. How far Judge went, the Yankees would follow.

The 2023 season was then put in the hands of Judge and the bullpen to carry them to the postseason. While the bullpen is pulling their weight, Judge can't even put weight on his right foot, let alone carry the team. This at least somewhat explains the Yankees' current discretion regarding Judge's return timeline. While they may genuinely be uncertain, they might also be trying to save face, considering that their towering 6-foot-7, 282-pound hitter is sidelined with a toe injury of all things.

The fate of the 2023 Yankees and beyond rests on Judge's recovery. By refraining from providing a definitive answer regarding Judge's return, the Yankees have not yet given up on the season. Perhaps this indicates a glimmer of hope that they can turn things around and survive until his return. With a current record of 43-35, they still hold one of the three Wild Card spots, with an upcoming series against the Athletics in Oakland. Or perhaps the jury is out, and Judge's absence will be the uninvited executioner to this season.