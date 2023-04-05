Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With the boo birds continuing to rain down on struggling New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks, teammate Aaron Judge took it upon himself to fully embrace his duties as the team captain. After a fifth inning strikeout against the Philadelphia Phillies, a clearly upset Hicks returned to the dugout, only to find Judge there ready to help him get through one of the more unenviable positions a baseball player can be in.

Aaron Judge consoling Aaron Hicks after his strikeout — love the captain coming to give him some words of encouragement. Every strikeout feels like Hicks is further into his own head, very tough spot to be in #NYY pic.twitter.com/0VdChWa8uE — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 5, 2023

Now that’s the mark of a true captain. There’s a reason Judge, who seems to command the respect of the Yankees clubhouse, was chosen to be the first captain since Derek Jeter.

Moments like these make the Yankees look good for giving Judge the honor.

Hicks, who struggled through a brutal 2022 season and missed much of the 2021 campaign due to injury before that, has not gotten off to as fast a start as Yankees fans hoped.

Through seven at-bats, Hicks has yet to collect a hit.

While a small sample size, patience among Yankees fans is already running rather thin when it comes to the veteran outfielder, who could probably sneeze and annoy a New York fan at this point.

The frustration appears to be getting to Hicks, who said he “has no idea what his role is” in a recent interview with The Athletic.

But Judge, wasn’t about to let Hicks’ frustrations spiral as the fans continued to bear down on him.

To be clear, it’s up to Hicks to get out of this slump.

But gestures, like this one from Judge, are only going to help him get there.