Last year’s National League Champions, the Philadelphia Phillies have come out of the gates meekly. Starting 0-4, both sides of the ball have been lacking thus far. Preparing for their second of three games against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner issues a funny but candid request to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, via the Talking’ Yanks podcast.

Trea Turner has politely asked if Aaron Boone and the Yankees will let the Phillies win a game pic.twitter.com/Lgd33WS4r0 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 4, 2023

“Yeah, can [you]…let us win a game…just one.”

The sarcasm is not lost on Turner, although there is a hint of truth in his sentiment. No team wants to start the season 0-4, especially after coming off of such a strong campaign that elevated the Phillies’ expectations for 2023. Turner knows that getting that coveted first win of the season will be a weight off of the shoulders of greater Philadelphia.

This is definitely not the start Turner imagined when he signed a massive contract with Philadelphia this offseason. The Phillies inked the former Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals shortstop to an 11-year, $300 million contract, with all $300 million guaranteed.

With a World Series ring and a lucrative contract now under his belt, Turner hopes to call Philadelphia his long-term home. Even though the Phillies have started the season off on the wrong foot, there is still plenty of room for hope this year.

Bryce Harper is rumored to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, a welcomed reinforcement for the Phillies once he is ready. Trea Turner will look to hold down the fort in the meantime, starting with a win against Aaron Boone and the Yankees.