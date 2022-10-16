Aaron Judge, Yankees enter franchise infamy with streak-snapping loss vs. Guardians

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were on the verge of taking a 2-1 lead against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of their MLB playoffs series. And then they didn’t.

In a massive choke job for the Yankees in the ALDS, they ended up losing to the Guardians 6-5 after entering the ninth inning with a 5-3 lead.

With the bases loaded and the scores at 5-4 after an earlier run, rookie Oscar Gonzalez took the plate and proved to be the hero of the game for Cleveland. He whacked the ball to the center of the field for a walk-off two-run finisher.

The Yankees rarely make errors like that. In fact, as ESPN Stats and Info noted, they have never done so in 167 postseason games when they were leading by multiple runs entering the ninth inning. The loss against the Guardians was the first time it happened.

Obviously, they chose the wrong time to make the mistake, and what a collapse it was.

The New York Yankees were 167-0 in postseason history when leading by multiple runs entering the ninth inning- until tonight. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 16, 2022

Making matters even worse for the Yankees, the Guardians have been one of the worst teams in MLB playoffs history when it comes to coming back from multi-run deficits. Prior to the Saturday showdown, they were 0-41 in postseason games where they were trailing by at least two runs heading to the ninth inning.

It is not yet over for Aaron Judge and the Yankees, as they can still redeem themselves in Game 4 of their ALDS. Nonetheless, they put themselves in a rather precarious situation. They can no longer afford to make the mistakes they did on Saturday because if they do, it’ll really be over for them.