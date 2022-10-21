Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees need to get their bats going if they are to climb out of the hole they are in against the Houston Astros in the 2022 American League Championship Series. Following their 3-2 loss in Game 2 of that series Thursday night, the Yankees’ offense is under the microscope again. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, the Yankees have not produced more than six hits in a game for nearly 10 games.

“The Yankees offense has now recorded six or fewer hits in nine straight games dating back to the regular season, the longest streak in a single season in franchise history.”

In Game 1 of the ALCS, the Yankees mustered just five hits while also getting struck out 17 times. Justin Verlander had New York absolutely flummoxed, to say the least, in that matchup. In Game 2, the Yankees did worse, as they only coughed up four hits while getting punched out 13 times.

Among qualified Yankees hitters, no one is hitting better than .227 in the postseason. Giancarlo Stanton has two home runs and six RBI but is only batting .167. If you’re asking about Judge’s numbers, they’ve been disappointed so far in the playoffs. Judge, after hitting 62 home runs and batting .311 in the regular season, is only hitting .179 with two home runs and three RBI.

Getting on base is a problem for the Yankees, and that was seen as a tough challenge for the team heading into the series against the Astros, who are not only well-rested but also boast a powerful pitching staff.

In any case, their bats have to start making things happen in Game 3 Saturday.