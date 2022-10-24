Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ALCS stumbles reach depths never seen in MLB history

The New York Yankees have reached the end of the road for their 2022 MLB season, falling to the Houston Astros, 4-0.

While every season is a completely different experience, the Yankees’ exit in the ALCS is hardly anything new. In fact, their futility in the penultimate series of late has never been match before. They’ve made it to the Conference Series five times since winning it all in 2009, and just like Aaron Judge did in his five plate appearances in Game 4, the Yankees didn’t land a single hit.

They’ve lost five straight ALCS matchups dating back to 2010, with the last three being at the hands of the Astros. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that’s a streak that’s never been matched by any team in the history of the MLB.

The Yankees' last five ALCS appearances: 2022 – lost to Astros

2019 – lost to Astros

2017 – lost to Astros

2012 – lost to Tigers

2010 – lost to Rangers The Yankees are the first team in MLB history to lose 5 straight LCS appearances. pic.twitter.com/VqD3DjGEY0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 24, 2022

Of course, that’s also a testament to how often the Yankees actually make the postseason. The Seattle Mariners, for example, snapped a playoff drought over two decades long this season, before falling to the very same Astros that vanquished the Yankees.

While obviously losing out in the playoffs is better than not making it at all, constantly falling out before even making the Fall Classic brings a different kind of anguish.

The Yankees have some serious question marks to settle if they hope to give it another try next season. Chief among them is Aaron Judge and what the future holds for him in New York. Judge may not have performed to expectation this postseason, but it’ll be a tough road back next season without him.