MLB Twitter reacts to Aaron Judge, Yankees getting swept by Astros

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees got swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Naturally after an embarrassing showing in the MLB playoffs, the whole baseball world is mocking them.

Not only were the Yankees swept in the series, but they were practically no match to the Astros and didn’t even pose that much of a threat. Sure, they were close in Game 4 with the contest ending 6-5, but Judge and co. failed to get anything going on the offensive end prior to that.

Judge himself was shut out as he failed to make a hit in the crucial game on Sunday.

Several baseball fans took to Twitter to poke fun at the New York franchise and show their disappointment to the team.

“That was one of the most embarrassing series in the entire history of the Yankees franchise,” one Twitter user said.

“Yankees didn’t win a single game without a roof in the ALCS. What a shame,” added another critic.

Others couldn’t help but call out Aaron Judge for his failure to lead the Yankees. No one will ever forget the historic season he had after setting 62 home runs for the American League record, but at the end of the day, what matters more is winning.

“Ironic how the Yankees season ends on an IKF fuckup and Aaron Judge laying an egg. It was predicted by Nostradamus himself,” one commenter said.

Another pointed that “Aaron Judge made the final out and the Yankees got swept in the ALCS unfortunately.”

New York last made it to the World Series in 2009, so there are plenty of pent-up frustrations among fans. There were high hopes that the Judge-led Yankees could finally end that misery. Nonetheless, the team’s performance against the Astros only added more to that.

“We all got catfished by the Yankees,” another frustrated New York fan said.

Maybe next year, Yankess. Maybe next year,