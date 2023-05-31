A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

With only a game left to be played this month of May for the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge virtually has a new record in the bag and it comes at the expense of another Bronx Bombers legend in Babe Ruth. Judge and the Yankees are set to play the Seattle Mariners in a series finale on the road Tuesday night, and once that game is over, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player is very likely to finish May with a higher OPS on the road in a single month than anyone in the majors in nearly a century.

Via OptaSTATS:

The @Yankees Aaron Judge has a 2.089 OPS on the road this month, which would be the highest such mark in the modern era (minimum 30 PA). Currently, the best road OPS for a single month in the modern era is 1.838 by Babe Ruth in August 1924.

With the way Aaron Judge is muscling his way through against Mariners pitching in the series thus far, it’s not all that hard to imagine that he could even raise further his road OPS in May. Through two games against the Mariners in the series, Judge has gone 5-for-7 with three home runs and four RBI. He has also collected three walks and struck out just twice over that same span. Judge enters the finale versus Seattle with an overall May OPS of 1.402 with a .356 batting average, 12 home runs and 25 RBI across 73 at-bats.

As a team, the Yankees will look to extend their win streak to five games.