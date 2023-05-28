Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

It’s Sunday 5/28 and we have a full slate of baseball starting at 11:35 A.M. ET in Tampa Bay as the Rays host the Los Angeles Dodgers to end their series. There is a chalk full of great value on today’s prop bets so let’s take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series this Sunday, May 28th.

MLB Prop Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Prop Bets Odds

Yordan Alvarez to Record 2+ Total Bases: -125

Aaron Judge to Record 3+ Total Bases: +150

Shohei Ohtani to Record 3+ Total Bases: +195

Matt Olsen to Record 2+ Total Bases: +100

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Record 2+ Total Bases: -130

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best pure hitters in baseball. He has a great eye at the plate, and he can hit for power and average. He gets to go against an Athletics pitching staff that is one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. They have allowed the most home runs in the American League, and they have struggled to strike out hitters. Also, Alvarez is batting .328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs against the Athletics in his career.

Aaron Judge to Record 3+ Total Bases: +150

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is one of the most feared hitters in baseball, and he’s been on a tear lately. In his last 10 games, he’s batting .261 with 4 home runs and 7 RBIs. He’s also averaging 2.1 total bases per game in that span. The Padres have a below-average pitching staff, and they’ve allowed the 1.09 home runs per 9 innings. Yu Darvish, who is starting for the Padres today, has been struggling lately. He has given up 16 hits, 9 runs and 3 home runs in his last 3 games.

Shohei Ohtani to Record 3+ Total Bases: +195

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is one of the most exciting players in baseball. He is currently in an 0-9 slump against the Marlins in the first two games of the series but should bounce back in a big way as they attempt to avoid being swept. On the mound for the Marlins is Eury Perez who was knocked around in his last game in Colorado giving up 4 runs (3 earned runs) on 4 hits and 3 walks in 4.1 innings pitched. He has been dreadful against left-handed batters giving up a .259 batting average and 2 home runs in just 3 starts.

Matt Olsen to Record 2+ Total Bases: +100

Matt Olsen may be in a mini slump during this series against the Philadelphia Phillies but he has safely got on base in 5 out of his last 7 games. This would be a good breakout game for Olsen as the featured matchup tonight on ESPN. He gets to take on rookie pitcher Dylan Covey who will be making his first career start against a daunted Atlanta Braves lineup. Covey has been pitching primarily out of relief where he has done well but he has yet to pitch on the road and he will for the first time this evening. In his 2 starts left-handed batters have mashed him to a tune of .318 and 1 home run which bodes well for Matt Olsen.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Record 2+ Total Bases: -130

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been on a tear as of late recording 7 hits over his last 6 games while driving in 7 runs and 1 home run. On the year he is hitting .289 with 8 home runs and 34 RBIs making him one of the most premier hitters in the American League. Guerrero Jr. gets Bailey Ober to start the game for the Minnesota Twins. He has pitched well so far this season but he was roughed around in his last start against the San Francisco Giants. He gave up 3 hits, 4 earned runs, 1 home run, and 3 walks. If he isn’t top form coming against one of the top lineups in the Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. and company should feast on this Sunday.