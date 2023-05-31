Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees Mariners.

The tide is no longer flowing against the New York Yankees. The Yankees were in last place in April, even though they did not have a terrible record. The reality for the Yankees and the rest of the American League East is that it’s a battle for survival in what is clearly the toughest division in this 2023 Major League Baseball campaign. Teams in the East are going to get knocked around by competitors because the division is so deep and tough. The Yankees took their punches early, but they knew they still had five full months of baseball left at the end of April. At the end of May, things look a whole lot better. The Yankees are solidly in third place in the East, which might not seem like a big deal, but it certainly is. Finishing third in the East, if achieved, will almost certainly put the Yankees in the playoffs. New York is getting MVP-level play from Aaron Judge once again. This week in Seattle, he has homered in each game against the Mariners. Monday night, he robbed the M’s of a home run with his big frame in right field, leaping up to make a catch a smaller outfield would not havew been able to pull off. The Yankees have to feel good where they are after winning the first two games of this series. They have been beating up on teams from the West Coast, having won a series against the San Diego Padres over the weekend before flying to Seattle and mopping up the Mariners.

Here are the Yankees-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mariners Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-178)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Mariners

TV: YES Network (Yankees) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are a good play here for a number of reasons. First, they’re simply a better team than the Mariners. They hit better, they have better players. They’re experienced. They know what it takes to win. Second, they’re a hotter team. They have roared through the first two games of this series and put Seattle on its heels. The Mariners swept four games from the Oakland A’s last week to move up in the standings, but they can’t play Oakland all the time.

The Yankees should cover because they can stack runs in a hurry, and also because they can get to Seattle starter George Kirby, who is generally solid but who doesn’t always have command of his fastball. New York can get to him.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are going to put up a fight here. They do not want to get swept on their home field. There is too much talent on this team to get swept at home. With George Kirby going against New York starter Clarke Schmidt, the Mariners have to feel they have the pitching advantage and can turn that into not just a win, but a multi-run win, over a New York team which is bound to regress to a certain extent.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are the better team, getting a run and a half. Simple.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Yankees +1.5