Aaron Judge is not only back with the New York Yankees but he is now the team captain. With Spring Training underway, he is stepping up into that role by being willing to make a change to benefit the team.

Judge said that he has discussed a move to left field, which he said he hasn’t played since college, to open up space for Harrison Bader and Giancarlo Stanton. Yankees manager Aaron Boone pointed to the team’s home field as a reason why he likes that potential new alignment, according to Marly Rivera of ESPN.

“I’m open to things like that, especially in the home ballpark. So, we’ll see. … We’ll see,” Boone said, via ESPN. “I would say I’m at least considering it. We’ll just kind of see how that goes. No decision on that yet but it’s something on my board.”

After proving last season that he has what it takes to play mostly at center field, moving to left field shouldn’t be too hard. Having Judge in left would be helpful for Stanton, as the right field side of Yankees Stadium isn’t as big as left field. The reigning MVP explained his mindset.

“I did mention it to [Boone], if we need to get Big G in right field at Yankee Stadium, put me in left,” Judge said, via ESPN. “I don’t mind it. I don’t mind switching around so we can have (Harrison) Bader, me, and Big G out there. So, we’ll get some reps in spring training and (get) comfortable out there.”

Judge is already showing great leadership by being willing to change his position after having one of the best seasons ever.