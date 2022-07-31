Aaron Judge just can’t stop smoking baseballs out of the park for the New York Yankees. On Saturday, the hulking outfielder showed no mercy on another, as he blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning against the Kansas City Royals to extend the Yankees’ lead to 4-0.

While Judge hitting home runs has become nearly customary in the 2022 MLB regular season, every dinger from him still looks special, and the one he knocked out against the Royals was no different. For one, that home run made Aaron Judge the second-fastest player ever in the majors to collect 200 career home runs. (Only Ryan Howard had a faster route to 200 home runs in MLB history.)

The Yankees would eventually win the game against Kansas City to the tune of an 8-2 score. After the contest, Judge gave his thoughts about the milestone while also revealing the mini-home run derby he’s been having this season against Yankees teammate Aaron Hicks.

Via ESPN:

“Excited to get that one out of the way,” Judge said. “Me and (Aaron Hicks) were kind of racing — he’s about to get to 100 and I was trying to get to 200, so we had a little race going on.”

On the season, Judge has amassed a total of 42 home runs, 10 more than anyone in the big leagues this season. As for Hicks, he is still two home runs away from reaching his own milestone, as he’s stuck at the moment with six homers this season (98 in career).

Judge and Hicks can add to their home run collection when they face the Royals in the final game of this four-game series in the Bronx this Sunday afternoon.