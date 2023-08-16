Aaron Judge is not happy with where the New York Yankees are currently at this season. After entering the season with sky-high expectations, the Pinstripes are now 60-60 after 120 games, putting them at last place in the AL East.

While the Yankees are not totally out of the Wild Card race just yet, they are definitely not in a good position at all. Clearly, they will need to stage an incredible run to even get a shot at a postseason spot, and based on what they have shown so far, it's hard to believe they can do it.

With that said, Judge got brutally honest on their recent performances, emphasizing that they really need to show up or else it will really be over for them. The veteran slugger made the comments after the Yankees lost to the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Tuesday.

”We're not showing up, that's what it comes down to. We're not showing up when we need to, especially down the stretch right now,” Judge told reporters in his postgame presser, per Pete Caldera of USA Today.

Aaron Judge certainly couldn't have said it any better. “Not showing up” is the right way to describe the Yankees. They have the talent to compete, as they have shown with their record. However, they are not doing it consistently enough.

It remains to be seen if the Yankees can still get out of the hole they dug themselves into. But if Aaron Judge's remarks don't wake them up, they'll be in trouble.