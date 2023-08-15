The New York Yankees have performed below expectations during the 2023 season. The Yankees lineup has struggled mightily, Aaron Judge missed a significant amount of time due to injury, and the rotation has also been decimated by the injury bug. St. Louis Cardinals legend and future MLB Hall of Famer Albert Pujols still believes in the Yankees though.

“I don't think I'm going to count them (Yankees) out one-hundred percent,” Pujols said, via B/R Walk-Off on Twitter. “I was on a team in 2011 where we were 11.5 games out with, I think, with 36 games. And the Philadelphia Phillies helped us out to get to the playoffs. So, I think they still have a chance, they need to start turning things around.”

If Albert Pujols believes something, it's difficult to argue the point. The MLB legend knows the game well and his comments will provide Yankees fans with some hope. Many fans have already given up on the season, but perhaps New York can make a run.

As of this story's publication, the Yankees are just one game over .500, sitting in last place in the American League East. Their AL Wild Card chances aren't looking too great either at the moment, with New York sitting 5.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot.

Any team that features superstars like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole will have a chance to upset the odds, however. New York will need their stars to carry the load though. Otherwise, the Yankees won't reach the playoffs in 2023.

If New York ends up bouncing back and making some kind of run, fans can thank Pujols for not giving up on them.