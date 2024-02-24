The New York Yankees have high expectations for the 2024 season following their difficult 2023 campaign. There will be pressure on the team to turn things around. Health will play a pivotal role throughout the '24 season, and Aaron Judge provided an injury update in spring training after he suffered a torn ligament last year.
“It’s going to be a constant maintenance, I think, the rest of my career,” Judge said, via MLB.com. “Anything with injuries like that, you’ve just got to stay on top of it so it doesn’t flare up again. [I’m] feeling good right now, we’re out there moving, so we’re going to try to keep it going.”
Judge thinks the injury will impact him throughout the rest of his career, but he's confident that it won't be an issue as long as he stays on top of it. It will be something to monitor in 2024 and beyond, though.
Aaron Judge expects to continue playing the outfield for the rest of his career. If the injury does become a problem in the future, Judge could potentially move to first base.
He's still planning to remain in the outfield, however. But the first base option is something the Yankees can consider down the road. With that being said, Judge is a talented outfielder who plays a big role on defense.
Aaron Judge still performed well in 2023 despite injury
In the end, though, keeping Judge's bat in the lineup is the primary goal. He is an offensive superstar without question. Judge even recorded impressive statistics in 2023 despite battling the injury.
Judge finished 2023 with a .267/.406/.613/1.019 slash line across 106 games. He added 37 home runs and 75 RBI during that span.
The future is bright for Judge and the Yankees. New York's starting rotation has the potential to be among the best in baseball, and the Yankees' Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo acquisitions are set to help the offense in an important manner.