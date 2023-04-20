A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

In case you haven’t heard, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is very good at baseball. The reigning Americal League Most Valuable Player reminded everyone of his greatness once again Wednesday night against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels when he pulled off a spectacular defensive play in the outfield before launching a monster home run in the early goings of the contest.

For his first highlight of the game, Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a home run in the first inning by making a leaping grab in centerfield. Sometimes, height is might in baseball, and Judge certainly benefited from his size in completing that catch. After saving the Yankees a run on defense, Judge went to work down to work at the plate in the bottom of the same inning and sent a ball into orbit for a 412-feet home run off of Angels starter Griffin Canning.

With that home run robbery and his homer, Aaron Judge added to his incredible HR robbery-homer feat.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“This is the 3rd game of Aaron Judge’s career that he’s robbed a HR and hit a HR, the most of any player as far back as we have HR Robbery data (since 2012).”

The Yankees, who lost to the Angels in the opener of this three-game series Tuesday, are looking to get back in the win column. They’re certainly getting a big lift from their best player, who hit 62 home runs back in 2022 on his way to winning the AL MVP.