The Los Angeles Angels will continue their series against the New York Yankees in a Wednesday night MLB matchup at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Angels-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below.

Los Angeles has jumped over .500, moving to 9-8 after a victory in the series opener. The Angels employ two of the best players in the game in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Manager Phil Nevin was given the full-time job after taking over during last season.

The New York Yankees will enter play with a 10-7 record, losing the opening matchup of this series. Manager Aaron Boone, despite five consecutive playoff appearances, has drawn the ire of the fan base for failing to bring a championship back to their city.

Here are the Angels-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Yankees Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-178)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Angels vs. Yankees

TV: Bally Sports West, YES Network

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned above, two of the best players in baseball are employed by the Angels. Mike Trout leads the team with six doubles, bashing three home runs while getting on base at a .438 clip. Trout still plays a great center field, and will turn in some of the more consistent at-bats. Shohei Ohtani is tied for the team lead with four home runs, driving in 11 runs and stealing a base. Young catcher Logan O’Hoppe has also belted four home runs, playing well behind the plate. Hunter Renfroe is the third Angel with four home runs, driving in 16 runs to pace the team. More than half of Renfroe’s hits have gone for extra bases, but he has also walked at a career-high rate.

Griffin Canning will make his second start of the season, striking out four in five innings while allowing two earned runs. Canning missed all of 2022, and struggled the last time we saw him healthy in 2021. The fastball velocity has returned for Canning, but the pitch mix may have changed a bit. Jose Quijada has yet to allow an earned run in 7.0 innings, striking out six batters.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Judge put together a season for the ages in 2022, breaking the American League home run record and winning the AL MVP. The hulking slugger was worth an astonishing 10.6 bWAR, and he also stole a career-high 16 bases. Judge narrowly missed the AL Triple Crown, finishing in second with a .311 batting average. Judge has already hit five home runs this season. Anthony Rizzo and Franchy Cordero have each belted four home runs, with Rizzo carrying an impressive .310 batting average. Gleyber Torres has walked 14 times this season while striking out at a career-low rate. Torres has five extra-base hits and five stolen bases. Rookie Anthony Volpe is still adjusting to big-league pitching, but leads the team with seven stolen bases without being caught.

Jhonny Brito is looking to rebound after a disaster last week against Minnesota. Brito is known for his command in the minors, but his command escaped him in the last start. Brito’s changeup has kept hitters below a .200 batting average. Michael King is healthy, which is good news for the bullpen. King has struck out 10 batters in 9.2 innings, pitching to a 1.86 ERA.

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Brito and the Yankees will bounce back in this one.

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+146), over 9 (-118)