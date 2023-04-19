A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge used his height to good use to rob a home run off of Los Angeles Angels superstar and 2022 MVP award rival Shohei Ohtani in the first inning of Wednesday night’s game in the Bronx.

On a 3-2 count, Shohei Ohtani perfectly timed Yankees starter Jhony Brito’s offering for what then looked like a sure home run. However, Aaron Judge had other plans, as he made sure that the ball will not go out of the yard, as he made a leaping grab to catch the ball and ensure that the game stays a scoreless tie.

Shohei Ohtani home run bettors, look away now 🫣 Aaron Judge makes an INSANE catch while deflecting the ball to himself to rob Ohtani of a dinger 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/aNT1ahmMCw — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) April 19, 2023

Brito owes Aaron Judge a good steak for that incredible defensive play from the reigning American League MVP.

It’s also about time that the Yankees get the better of Shohei Ohtani, who entered the game having hit 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and three runs in the first game of the series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. That Ohtani home run came in the first inning of that Tuesday’s contest, and Aaron Judge and the Yankees were simply not going to allow the Japanese superstar to embarrass them again in the opening frame.

Back in 2022, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani each put together historic performances, which divided the baseball world on the subject of who should be the MVP in the American League. Judge ended up winning that award on the strength of his record-breaking 62 home runs, but it’s also undeniable that Ohtani had a season for the ages in 2022.

Here’s hoping that we continue to see more baseball magic from these two.