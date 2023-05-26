Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Aaron Judge is one of the best baseball players on planet Earth. When he’s on the field, all eyes are on him all the time. For just a day, though, another guy stole the New York Yankees star’s thunder in Yankee Stadium. That guy is none other than Aaron Judge’s dog, Gus! Gus joined his owner on the field during warmups, and everyone was enchanted by him. I mean, just look at him go! (video via YES! Network)

🐕 🐕 Guess who made his Yankee Stadium debut yesterday? Gus Judge‼️ pic.twitter.com/x73U02kR8V — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 26, 2023

No one was happier to be on Yankee Stadium in the moment than Gus. The young puppy was having the time of his life on the field, chasing his owner and the ball around the field. With that speed of his, the Yankees could try and see what Aaron Judge’s dog can do in an actual game. The classic film “Air Bud” already showed us that dogs can play basketball: why not baseball?

The Yankees have at least started to turn their season around after a painfully mediocre start. The Red Sox’ steep decline and New York’s newfound life have moved them to third in the AL East. Still, they are four games behind the Baltimore Orioles, and seven games behind the AL leaders Tampa Bay Rays.

With how competitive the rest of the American League has been, the Yankees will need to fight for a much better record than their sub-.600 standings. At the very least, Judge himself is still playing at an elite level. He currently is the MLB leader in home runs in the AL with 14, and owns the best OPS in the entire MLB. Can the rest of the roster support Judge in his quest?