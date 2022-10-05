Aaron Judge’s special message after blasting home run No. 62

Aaron Judge clubbed his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday, giving him sole possession of the AL single season home run record. It was a surreal moment that brought the fans in Texas to their feet. After letting the moment completely sink in, Aaron Judge took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a special message.

What a night. Such a blessing from God to share that moment with so many special people! Thank you @RogerMarisJr, the Yankees, my teammates, my family and all the Yankee fans for such an incredible day! pic.twitter.com/soiC52sOth — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) October 5, 2022

Aaron Judge made sure to thank Roger Maris Jr, who’d been traveling with the Yankees in anticipation for Judge’s 62nd home run. It was likely a bittersweet moment for Maris Jr, as Aaron Judge passed Roger Maris with the home run. But it is difficult to think of a better person to be the one to pass Maris. Judge has maintained a humble demeanor throughout the entire year.

Some people will now consider Aaron Judge to be the single-season home run leader in both leagues due to others being linked to PEDs. Others will still consider Barry Bonds to be the single-season home run king.

Regardless, there is no denying the fact that Judge was smart to bet on himself in 2022. Aaron Judge is the AL MVP frontrunner and will now aim to lead the Yankees to the World Series. He will receive his first rest day since early August in the Yankees’ regular season finale as New York gears up for a postseason run.