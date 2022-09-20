Adam Sandler sends heartwarming message to Yankees’ Aaron Judge amid home run chase

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is the talk of MLB as he pursues both the franchise and American League home run records. Currently two home runs shy of Roger Maris’ record of 61 dingers, Judge received some heartwarming words of encouragement from none other than Adam Sandler. Sandler, who is a die-hard Yankees fan, reached out to thank Judge, via his Twitter account, for the season he put on in the Bronx, and the entertainment and joy he brought fans who got to watch him along his pursuit of the record.

We love you pal. You’re incredible. We are all having the best time watching you. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Rl3PD3WBql — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 20, 2022

Sandler told Judge; “We love you pal. You’re incredible. We are all having the best time watching you. Thank you.”

Heading into Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge sits at 59 home runs. Including Tuesday’s showdown, the Yankees have 16 games left on the slate. He sits two home runs shy of Maris, and both the Yankees’ franchise record and the American League home run record.

Judge has been nothing short of dominant in 2022, effectively carrying the Yankees single-handedly as the team slumped during the second half. Since the onset of September, Judge is batting a ridiculous .491 and has 8 home runs in 14 games. He leads MLB in virtually every hitting category, including a shocking 20-home run lead over the next best hitter, Kyle Schwarber.

Adam Sandler reached out with some words of encouragement, as well as a reminder to Judge of how beloved he is in New York. With his contract expiring after this season, there’s a real chance Judge could be playing for another team next year. The Yankees figure to offer him a monster contract extension, which the entire fan base is eager for him to sign. And you can count Sandler among those hoping to see Judge play the rest of his career in pinstripes.